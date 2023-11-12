Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,341,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 653,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

