Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

