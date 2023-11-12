International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,474,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $732,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

