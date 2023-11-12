Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 86.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $277.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

