Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VCV opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

