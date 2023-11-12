Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
VVR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.