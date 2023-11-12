Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

VVR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

