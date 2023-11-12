Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $10.84 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,483 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.