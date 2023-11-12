Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRP opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

