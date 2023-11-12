IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.1 %

IQV stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.