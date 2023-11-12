Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 4.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.21% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $204.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

