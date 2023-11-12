Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.