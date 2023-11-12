Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,134 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up approximately 1.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.27% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on BECN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

