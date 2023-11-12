Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 9,531 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. makes up approximately 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Up 2.0 %

KKR stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

