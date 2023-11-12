iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

