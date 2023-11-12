iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after buying an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after buying an additional 503,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

