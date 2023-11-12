iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $315,835,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

