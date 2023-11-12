iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.