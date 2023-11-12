iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $82,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

