iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 192,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

