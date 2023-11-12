iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 2nd Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $56,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $169.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

