IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Purchases 25,000 Shares

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Francois Pauly acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,204.54).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IWG alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Francois Pauly acquired 25,000 shares of IWG stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,204.54).

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.78) on Friday. IWG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.45 ($2.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.57, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.32.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.