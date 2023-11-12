Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,815 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

