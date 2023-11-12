Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $92.62 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

