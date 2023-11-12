Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $90.03 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,888 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

