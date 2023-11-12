Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $96.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.