JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $8.69. JBS shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 195,711 shares traded.

JBS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

