Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $87,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

