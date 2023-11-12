Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.71 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.