Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

