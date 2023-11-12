Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 252.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.54 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

