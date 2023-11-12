Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,366 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

