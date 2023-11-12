Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

