Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

AXP opened at $154.38 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

