Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

