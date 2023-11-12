Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.49 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.57.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $291.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

