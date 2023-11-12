Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUSB. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $40.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.