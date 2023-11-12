Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

