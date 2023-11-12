Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,417,000 after buying an additional 256,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $142.05 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $142.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

