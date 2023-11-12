Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 3,804 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,736,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,083,000 after acquiring an additional 219,323 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 154,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,882,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

