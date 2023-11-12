Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Position Increased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,744,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Juniper Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,089,486 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

