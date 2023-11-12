Kabouter Management LLC Has $16.13 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Kabouter Management LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 8.7% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 9.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in NICE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

