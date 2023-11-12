Kabouter Management LLC Has $71.51 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kabouter Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,378 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 38.8% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $71,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

