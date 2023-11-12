Kabouter Management LLC Takes $471,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. WNS comprises about 0.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on WNS from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

View Our Latest Report on WNS

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.