Kalos Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

SLYV opened at $70.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

