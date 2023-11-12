Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 12,454 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,811,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 165,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

