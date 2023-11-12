Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 2.55% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 61.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 183.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

