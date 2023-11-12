Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

