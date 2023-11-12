Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $753,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 45,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

