Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARAP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $16.88 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.07%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

