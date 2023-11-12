Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

